Motherwell confirm the signing of Riku Danzaki

The much heralded arrival of Riku Danzaki has been confirmed by Motherwell. The 22 year old forward is the fourth winter addition to Stevie Hammell's squad.

Reports of Motherwell's interest in the Japanese player emerged a fortnight ago and he arrived in Scotland this week. The transfer from Consadole Sapporo ties him to Fir Park until the summer of 2025.

His recent football was a second loan spell at A-League side Brisbane Roar. He made a dozen appearances for them this season the last on 14 January when the Roar lost to Wellington.

Thanks to MFC for the picture

He will carry the number 14 on his shirt.

“Riku is one we’ve tracked for a significant period of time and we’re delighted to have it finally confirmed,” manager Steven Hammell said on the MFC website.

“He’s got really positive attributes and a different style to others we have in that area of the pitch.

“He is an energetic, hard-working technical player who has an eye for goal. He has spent the last few days with us, and already he’s fitting in well.

“We are looking forward to working with him over the next couple of years.”

He joins Shane Blaney, Ollie Crankshaw and Mikael Mandron as Hammell's recruits this transfer window. The team's long run without a league win has set alarm bells ringing and the hope is that fresh blood can reverse the downward trend.