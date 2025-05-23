Motherwell without a manager as Michael Wimmer returns to Germany

Michael Wimmer has shocked Motherwell fans by leaving the club after only three months in charge.

The club confirmed the news late on Friday afternoon just a week into the close season. The statement on the club website explains that there are family reasons that forced the decision.

The club is in the middle of the annual squad transition and there must be some chaos behind the scenes as players and agents adjust to the new reality.

The search for a replacement is already underway.

“I want to thank the Board and all the staff at the club for the way they welcomed me to Scotland and also supported me so much from when I arrived in February,” Michael Wimmer said.

“They have done everything to support me and my family during my time here.

“This has been an ongoing, extremely difficult position that I have found myself in, and the club have done all they could to support me during these challenging times, both whilst I was in post and while I have been back in Germany.

“I am sorry to all the Motherwell fans; the support you have shown me has been outstanding, and I have loved learning about this wonderful club. This decision was an extremely hard one for me to make; however, I have decided to move back home, as I need to put my family first and be with them, and I want to thank the board for the understanding shown through these challenging times.

“I hope the club can continue to progress next season. I really enjoyed the time I spent in Scotland. There are great people at the club who are ambitious and want the best for the club going forward. I only wish everyone at Motherwell FC the very best for the future.”

