Scottish Cup fourth round draw on Monday.

Motherwell fans will be reminded that domestic action has not been forgotten when the Scottish Cup fourth round draw takes place on Monday.

Thirty two balls will be mixed at Somerset Park after the tie between Ayr and Pollock completes the third round on Monday evening. All matches in this season's competition will played to a finish with extra time and penalies if needed.

Twelve Premiership teams will join the twenty winners from this weekend to set up one of the key dates in the calendar.

Motherwell had to rely on a late extra time winner from Liam Donnelly to overcome Morton in the fourth round last season. Success against Aberdeen followed before the run ended with at quarter final loss to Hibs.

The dates for your diary are

Fourth Round: Weekend of Saturday 21 January 2023

Fifth Round: Weekend of Saturday 11 February 2023

Quarter-Finals: Weekend of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Semi-Finals: Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 April 2022

Final: Saturday, 3 June 2023

Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....

2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell

2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell

2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell

2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell

2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell

2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell

2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1

2007/8 Hearts 2 2 Motherwell

2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell

2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell

2010/11 Dundee 0 4 Motherwell

2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park

2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1

2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0

2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2

2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0

2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1

2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0

2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2

2019/20 Dundee 0 Motherwell 3

2020/21 Formartine United 0 Motherwell 5

2021/22 Motherwell 2 Morton 1 (aet)