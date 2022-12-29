The Year in Review 2022 (1)

Motherwell entered 2022 fourth in the league and in good spirits. Few anticipated the struggle that lay ahead.

January arrived with the first anniversary of Graham Alexander’s spell in charge and his reward for a successful 2021 was a two year extension to his contract. His departure only seven months later reflected the team’s upcoming troubles.

The team at Tannadice in February

Crowd restrictions were lifted ahead of the trip to Dingwall and a 3-1 loss. That game was the first of an eleven game winless league run. April would arrive before a three point reward.

When the transfer window closed we had lost top scorer Tony Watt to Dundee United and Robbie Crawford to Partick Thistle. The departure of Watt was a bitter blow as his purple patch in the first half of the season had been a major factor in driving the team up the table. The striker failed to deliver for United netting only once (against us) for his new team.

Top six secured - Lasley on left - poor Nouble bottom right

Joe Efford, Victor Nirennold and Ross Tierney came on board alongside Luke Shaw on loan from Celtic. Jordan Roberts stayed on after his loan spell from had Hearts ended.

After a no scoring 90 minutes against Morton, Kevin Van Veen and Liam Donnelly came to the rescue in extra-time to overtake the Championship side’s opener. The Scottish Cup campaign was underway and a home tie against Aberdeen followed. An early goal was conceded but Van Veen and Connor Shields had us ahead at the break to seal a third consecutive win over the Dons.

Hopes of a trip to Hampden were dashed two minutes into the quarter-final against Hibs when Bevis Mugabi was sent off. A 2-1 defeat followed.

Six defeats and five draws had passed before a 4-2 triumph over St Mirren arrived in April. Inconsistent team selection and unattractive performances fuelled unease in the stands and talk began to turn ugly.

The point earned at Ibrox in February showed that the players had the fight and resolve needed to earn the fans’ respect. A two goal half-time deficit was overcome to silence 50,000 and spark Twist ‘n Shout choruses in the jubilant corner of the Govan Stand.

Despite the poor run of form Motherwell had still a chance of sneaking into the top six on match-day 33. It transpired that others in the mid-table scrap were unable to take advantage of our stall. A point was needed in Livingstonbut we were deservedly behind as the fourth official indicated the additional time. Ricki Lami took his chance after a corner and we swapped places with our hosts to make the cut. It was an outrageous steal and left the home side dumfounded.

Wins against Ross County and Hearts in the post-split section delivered fifth spot and a place in the European Conference qualifiers.

Ricki Lamie scored against Hearts - Europe beckons

The financial position of the club provided some good news. David Turnbull’s transfer and a business interruption insurance payout together with a long term interest free government loan combined to deliver a £3.5 million pound surplus for the year ending May 2021.

At the AGM plans were announced for a substantial investment in the playing surface with the laying of a hybrid pitch. A new PA sound system had been installed and the John Hunter stand had undergone a facelift. The club had offered free season ticket renewals and donations had fuelled a Well-In scheme to provide access to almost 750.

Club captain Stephen O’Donnell won his 25th international cap in March and Keith Lasley bowed out after many years service to the club to become Chief Operating Officer at St Mirren. He was given a warm send off after the last home game.

The manager could point to the league position and European qualification to support his standing but the rumbles about the old-school long ball tactics continued.

Part 2 follows soon

