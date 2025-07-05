Prediction League 2025/26

Welcome to the 2025-2026 Prediction League

The FPC Prediction League is a light hearted competition open to all in which posters can display their insight into the results of Motherwell matches. The rules are listed below and the lucky winner will be rewarded with a minor prize.

Congratulations to Gowboy for his win last season.

The tables from years gone by can be seen here.

The table below was updated after the game against Ross County on Sunday 18 May and the first table of the new season will appear after the Clyde game on Saturday 12 July 2025.

Name No of Predictions Correct Winning Team Motherwell Score Opponent Score Scorer Bonus TOTAL Gowboy 46 21 16 18 35 166 wellwin 45 21 10 20 27 150 jwok 45 20 14 19 23 149 COUTTSY 46 22 14 14 27 149 wellowell 46 16 16 17 30 144 bainy 45 21 13 11 25 136 jjack 46 18 7 19 27 133 Handsome_Devil 45 17 13 13 26 129 texacocup 44 16 11 14 29 127 Lucy 46 11 15 14 22 113 LawSteelman 42 17 12 7 24 113

1. In order to predict you need to forecast the score for the forthcoming game and list the scorers.





2. Predictions must be made in the official thread on the Prediction League section of the messageboard and be timestamped before the advertised kick off time.

3. You can predict on behalf of someone else as long as you clearly state the moniker of the person you are predicting for.





4. Only one prediction per moniker, in the event of two predictions being made by the same player the one that is posted second will be used as I assume it is a correction to the first prediction.





5. You will receive three points for predicting the correct winning team.

6. You will receive two points for each team which you correctly predict the number of goals they score.





7. You will receive one point for each goalscorer you name.





8. The goalscorers you predict must correlate with the score you predict (ie if you predict Motherwell to win 2-0 you name two 'Well scorers and no opposition scorers)





9. The competition will run for all league and cup games involving Motherwell this season. In cup games the prediction should be made based on 90 minutes. Extra time and penalties will not be considered.





10. In the event you are going on holiday or whatever and there is no thread open you can post your prediction on the Prediction League section of the message board by opening a new thread which will be copied into the official thread when it is opened.





11. The competition is free to enter and there will be a modest prize for the winner.





12. In the event of a tie, the person who has predicted the most winning teams will win. If this is still level then the person who has correctly predicted the Motherwell score most often will win. If it is still level then the person who has predicted the opposition score most often will win. If you are still level then the person who has predicted most often will win. If you are still level after that it is a dead heat.





13. The competition can be moderated by anyone. If you spot an error or possible error in the table please point it out by posting on the board. I am only human and I make mistakes. I would rather you tell me and we can correct it than leave it.





14. You don't have to register apart from being a member of the footymad community to enter.