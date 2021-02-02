A busy day for Motherwell as the window closes

The January transfer window was a busy one at Fir Park. Six new faces join the squad to give Graham Alexander added options for the fight ahead.

The arrival of Jordan Roberts came late on Monday evening. He joined Hearts on a two year contract in August but after eleven appearances he has yet to score. The 27 year old Englishman comes to Fir Park on loan.

At 11 pm the club announced the loan signing of Eddie Nolan. The "vastly experienced defender" can slot in anywhere in defence apparently. He come on loan

As midnight drew nearer it was revealed that Stephen O'Donnell had agreed to stay. The indication on the club website suggested that "positive discussions" were taking place about him remaining beyond this season.

Jamie Semple has been recalled from his loan spell at Cove Rangers. The midfielder played nine times for the League One side.

Robbie Crawford, formerly on loan from Livingston, is now on a permanent contract and he'll be available for the remainder of the campaign.

Charles Dunn continues his recuperation with light training and his contract has been extended until the season's end.

Sam Foley was much respected and admired by St Mirren fans but his appearances stopped after fifteen in the first half of the season and the 34 year old was set free in order to find more game time elsewhere. He joins Motherwell on a six month contract.

Jordan Archer ended his short spell at Fir Park with a move to Middlesbrough. He joined following the injury to Trevor Carson. His departure after four appearances in goal was followed by the immediate arrival of Liam Kelly.

Kelly was signed on loan for the rest of the season from Queens Park Rangers and was soon displaying the goalkeeping qualities that had QPR paying a fee to Livingston for his move in 2019. The 24 year old has impressed with his shot stopping skills.

Steven Lawless returned to our ranks after a nine year journey that featured Partick Thistle, Livingston and most recently Burton Albion. The midfielder is 29 and returned to action with a 20 minutes spell against Rangers. His contract runs until the summer of 2022.

Harry Smith joined on loan from Northampton Town. The powerful 6’5”striker will be at Fir Park until the summer and he has already made a couple of appearances off the bench.

Jordan White was released from his two year contract to join Ross County. The striker joined in the summer but failed to make the necessary impact that his goal scoring at Inverness promised.