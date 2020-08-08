 
  1. Footymad
  2. 'Well Mad
  3. 'Well Latest
  4. 'Well News

A false positive at Fir Park

Last updated : 08 August 2020 By John Wilson

A Motherwell first team player returned a positive Covid test on Tuesday but two repeat checks showed him to be clear.

The unidentified player will isolate for a week.  The club issued a statement on Saturday morning.

C:WindowsTempphp457.tmp

"We can confirm that a first team player tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, as part of our regular testing procedures.

However following two further tests – one through the NHS and another through our private testing facility – he has returned negative results.

The player has not shown any symptoms at any point.

Despite this ‘false positive’, the player will be in self-isolation for seven days as a precaution. He will be tested again prior to his return to training."


Trending on the boards