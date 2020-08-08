A false positive at Fir Park

A Motherwell first team player returned a positive Covid test on Tuesday but two repeat checks showed him to be clear.

The unidentified player will isolate for a week. The club issued a statement on Saturday morning.

"We can confirm that a first team player tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, as part of our regular testing procedures.

However following two further tests – one through the NHS and another through our private testing facility – he has returned negative results.

The player has not shown any symptoms at any point.

Despite this ‘false positive’, the player will be in self-isolation for seven days as a precaution. He will be tested again prior to his return to training."