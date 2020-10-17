Another Motherwell game falls as opponents isolate

Motherwell's game against St Mirren has been called off following a further positive Covid-19 test for a first team player.

A statement on the St Mirren website tells the sorry tale.

"St Mirren Football Club can confirm that a further first-team player have returned a positive COVID-19 test and is now self-isolating. In line with Public Health and Scottish Government guidelines, a number of additional players are now required to self-isolate.

Chief Executive, Tony Fitzpatrick stated: "It is very disappointing that we are faced with this situation despite the numerous precautions and safeguards that are in place within the Club.

"As a result we regret this has caused our game against Motherwell to be postponed.

"This is hugely frustrating for our fans, the players and staff, and for everyone connected with the club. We will be working with the SPFL and relevant health authorities on this matter and will provide an appropriate update when more information is available."

Motherwell responded with the following statement.

"Our Scottish Premiership match with St Mirren has been cancelled.

Our opponents have informed the SPFL that they are unable to fulfill the fixture.

St Mirren have told the league that, due to a number of positive tests for Covid-19 amongst their playing squad and coaching staff, they have only 12 registered fit players, including four goalkeepers, available the match.

We will await further guidance from the league.

If you have purchased a PPV pass to watch this match in the UK/Republic of Ireland, information on how to apply for refunds from St Mirren will be made available shortly."

The Steelmen have now had to cope with two postponements when first Kilmarnock and now St Mirren were unable to field a team. The SPFL have some tough decisions ahead.

"This once again underlines the absolute necessity of maintaining vigilance to ensure that players, officials and their families minimise the risk of infection to keep everyone safe."