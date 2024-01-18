Arsenal recall is bad news for Motherwell

Arsenal has ended Mika Biereth’s loan spell with Motherwell just days before the end of the winter break.

The hugely disappointing news was confirmed early on Thursday after reports had emerged that Sheffield Wednesday were keen to take the Dane on loan. It seems that Arsenal believe a that a spell in the Championship would offer a better development path.

Biereth has been the main threat in Motherwell’s attack this season despite the absence that lasted from mid-August until the end of October after an injury sustained in Paisley. His half dozen goals from fifteen appearances demonstrated his worth and he will be sorely missed.

Earlier in the transfer window Conor Wilkinson moved on to Colchester and this latest departure leaves the ‘Well forward line severely depleted. Theo Bair, Jon Obika and Oli Shaw will have to share the load undil Stuart Kettlewell can source some much needed replacements.

We wish Mika all the best and thank him for the entertainment he delivered.