Back to Fir Park in a fortnight

Motherwell will return to action in two weeks as the World Cup winter break ends with the arrival of St Mirren at Fir Park on Saturday 17 December.

Claret and amber fans will be happy to return the O’Donnell, Cooper and Hunter stands as the focus on international football makes way for domestic fare. Some have fed their longing for live action by tasting an occasional visit to lower league matches but the prospect of returning ‘home’ will fire the appetite as the SPFL Premiership resumption draws near.

News from Motherwell FC has been sparse of late. Scott Fox has returned as his loan spell with Queen of the South has ended, Matt Penney came out top of the player of the month poll for November and the Well Society announced it had reached the significant milestone of 3,500 members.

Possibly the most important revelation came from the Sligo manager as he confirmed that defender Shane Blaney is poised to join Motherwell after two years at the Bit ‘O Red. The 23 year old scored the opener when Motherwell lost the Europa Conference tie at the Showgrounds in July. Reports suggest that he will become a ‘Well player when the January window opens.

The new man should be in the squad for the Scottish Cup trip to Arbroath. The fourth round draw set up the first meeting between the teams in over 20 years. After a first attempt was abandoned the rearranged tie was drawn and Motherwell progressed after a 2-0 replay at Fir Park.

Before the cup game is a run of five league fixtures that start with St Mirren and Kilmarnock at home.

Counting the days...Come on ye 'Well.