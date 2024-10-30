Fir Park Corner FC secure a home

Congratulations are due to all involved as Fir Park Corner FC announce the purchase of the football pitch and pavilion at Castlehill Road in Overtown.

The fans’ football club began in 2001 and spent many years representing Motherwell in the IFA (Internet Football Association). Often they would play teams from other clubs on Saturday mornings while the professional sides met in the afternoons.

Over the years they grew and trophies began to accumulate and they now play in the Saturday Morning Amateur Football league.

The club statement revealing the acquisition of the Castlehill site is below.

Fir Park Corner secure Overtown site

Fir Park Corner is delighted to announce our purchase of the football pitch and pavilion at Castlehill Road in Overtown has today been approved by North Lanarkshire Council.

This represents the most significant milestone in the club’s history to date, and has been the culmination of hard work over four years. However, we are aware that this landmark is not a conclusion – it is merely the beginning of the next chapter.

We wish to be a positive and important part of the local community in Overtown, and repay those who reached out to offer their support throughout this journey. We would also like to place on record our most sincere thanks to Gary Stark from NLC for working tirelessly with us to make this vision a reality, and to Marion Fellows MP, Gillian Mackay MSP, Fiona Fotheringham Cllr, and Agnes Magowan Cllr for helping us keep the project moving. There are many other individuals whose contribution has been invaluable, and we are grateful to each and every one of them.

The next steps will also require community support, and that will be the full renovation and regeneration of the site. We wish to use as many local companies as possible for the project and this is where we need your help. We also have a number of jobs to be carried out – plumbing, joinery, electrics, groundworks, civil engineering. We will also need “volunteer days” where teams will be invited to help us to clear debris, paint, and other general works. If you are willing to volunteer even a small amount of time, please get in touch!

We relish the opportunity to bring football back to Overtown and hope you are all looking forward to joining us on the journey.

Mon ra Corner.

20 years up v legends in 2022

Early FPCFC history