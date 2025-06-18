Jens in charge

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou is now in post and shared his thoughts on his first day in charge.

He was enthused with the notion of breaking new barriers in Scottish football. He talked about working with the new board and their more modern way of thinking. The idea of renewing the club while remembering the old traditions and the community links were important.

As to the football he said, “aggressiveness, discipline, structure”. We can expect players to be positive and to show initiative. While long balls will be part of the game playing from the back will be more favoured.

Earlier in the day he met most of the playing squad as they returned for pre-season training. Lennon Miller has a few further days of leisure following his time with the international squad but the manager will have to be briefed on any approaches for Motherwell’s star player.

The final link to the short loved old regime ended today as assistant coach Ahmet Luc left the club. His farewell remarks were, "I have loved every minute at Motherwell and have taken the club, the staff and the fans to my heart," Koc said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have chosen to pursue a different path in football away from Fir Park.

"I feel it's important Jens has the opportunity to build his own team now for the season ahead while I now also have the opportunity to pursue a different career path in football.

"As difficult a decision as this has been for me, I will always support the club from afar, and who knows, we may meet again in the future."