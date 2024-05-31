League Cup fixture details, 'Well start with Edinburgh City

Last updated : 31 May 2024 By John Wilson

The SPFL has released match details for the group stages of the League Cup. Motherwell will start with a home game against Edinburgh City.

The fixtures are –

Motherwell v

Edinburgh City (h) Saturday 13 July - 3pm

Montrose (a) Tuesday 16 July - 7.45pm

Clyde (a) Saturday 20 July – 3pm

Partick Thistle (h) 28 July – 3pm (Premier Sports)

We last played Edinburgh City in 2018 and recorded a 5-0 win.

Montrose and Motherwell last met in 1969 in a home and away League Cup tie. The ground hoppers will be keen to chalk Links Park off their lists.

Clyde were put to the sword when Main, Johnson and Sammon scored late goals at Broadwood in 2018. On this occasion the tie will be played at New Douglas Park.

The group stage will conclude on Sunday 28 July when Premier Sports broadcasts the Partick Thistle game from Fir Park.

The new season’s league fixtures will be revealed on June 27.