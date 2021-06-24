Motherwell aim for 2,000 at Fir Park in July

Motherwell has applied to North Lanarkshire Council for permission to allow 2,000 fans entry to Fir Park for the Premier Sports cup games in July.

Speaking to Peter Martin in a PLZ Soccer YouTube interview Alan Burrows revealed that the club has applied to the local authority for clearance to allow two thousand into Fir Park. That is the maximum the stadium can hold while observing two metre distancing,

The club intends to ask supporters if they want to be considered for a place in the likely ballot for places. There is a feeling that some may not yet feel comfortable with a return to a populated stadium.

Alan said “I’m really hopeful that the success of the vaccine rollout means that in August/September we’ll be able to get the overwhelming number of people who want to watch the match into Fir Park”.

Motherwell have two Premier Sports Cup home ties scheduled; on Saturdays 17 and 24 July against Queen of the South and Annan Athletic.

The last time there were spectators in Fir Park was on Wednesday 4 March 2020 when 3,191 turned out to see Motherwell enjoy a 4-1 win over Ross County.