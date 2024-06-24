Motherwell announce latest signing - Liam Gordon

Motherwell have captured former St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.

The 28 year old central defender joins on the day the team fly to the Netherlands for a week long training camp. He has agreed a two year deal. What better way to get to know your new teammates.

Gordon first signed for the Perth club in 2015 and after a loan spell at Peterhead became a first team regular. He collected both Scottish and League Cup medals with the Saints then became club captiain.

He will be on the ‘plane together with 23 year old Serbian striker Filip Stuparevic who joined up at the end of last week.

Along with Kofi Balmer, Tom Sparrow, Johnny Koutroumbis, Ross Callachan and Zach Robinson they join Sam Nicholson, Stephen O’Donnell and Callum Slattery who recently re-committed to the Steelmen.

Most of the new contracts are for two years and many have optional clauses for a further season. The manager clearly sees this batch of players as the core of his team for the future.

They will be put through their paces over the next week and conclude the trip with games against FC Twente on Friday and D.S.V.D Deurningen on Sunday.