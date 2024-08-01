Motherwell chairman steps down

Jim McMahon has resigned as chairman of Motherwell FC. He announced his intention to step down seven months ago.

His involvement with the club has lasted throughout his 75 years and he served on the board for 23 years.

McMahon has played a major part in the evolution of the club from John Boyle’s one man band to a fan owned enterprise under the control of the Well Society. His vision and financial acumen have been crucial and we owe him a huge vote of thanks for the many unpaid hours he has given since he joined the board in 2001.

Jim McMahon and Derek Weir in December 2023

That the club continues in a healthy financial state after eight years of fan ownership is in no small measure thanks to his leadership.

He has long argued that “for the club to operate on a sustainable basis, provide the manager with a competitive player budget, meet the vastly increased cost of our other activities including having a successful Woman’s Team and maintaining a fit for purpose Stadium, Training Ground and Academy facility, that it will require significant investment; funding on a similar scale to that received by many others in the SPFL.”

That belief triggered the interest from a number of potential investors and to the ill-fated offer from Erik Barmack. It is a mystery to many that McMahon backed the Wild Sheep initial proposal that would have reduced the Well Society shareholding below 50%.

The upshot has been a regrettable split between the club’s executive board and the Society board. It is vital that the rebuilt at the top of the club aligns the governing bodies.

No doubt the outgoing chairman will retain his enthusiasm for the team and his advice to the players will continue to be broadcast from his seat in the stand.

All the best Jim, and thanks for your contribution to the club.