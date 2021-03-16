Motherwell duo in the national squad

Steve Clarke has included Declan Gallagher and Stephen O’Donnell in the Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Scotland have a busy time next weekend with matches against Austria at Hampden on Thursday 25 March, Israel in Tel Aviv on Sunday 28 March and then a return to Hampden for the visit of the Faroe Islands on Wednesday 31 March. The target is the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The manager has stood by the Motherwell pair following their performances in October and November.

The pair are Fir Park regulars. Gallagher has featured 36 times in claret and amber this season and now has a collection of 7 international caps. O’Donnell has made 38 appearances for his club and he has 16 caps.

The full squad is

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian)

David Marshall (Derby County)

Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders

Andrew Considine (Aberdeen)

Declan Gallagher (Motherwell)

Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Jack Hendry (KV Oostende)*

Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest)

Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Ryan Christie (Celtic)

John Fleck (Sheffield United)

Ryan Jack (Rangers)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards

Ché Adams (Southampton)

Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers)

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United)

Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)