Motherwell play in Europe League on 27 August

Motherwell are scheduled to play in the Europa League on 27 August in a one-legged 2nd qualifying round tie.

In order to reach the group stage Stephen Robinson’s men will have to survive the third qualifying round on 24 September and a play-off on 1 October. All these dates assume strict adherence to the yet to be announced UEFA medical protocol. “UEFA will liaise with local authorities to see when spectators could gradually return.”

Following Wednesday’s meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee announcements were made concerning arrangements for the completion of the unfinished 2019/20 competitions an preliminary information was released about 2020/21.

In addition, the Scottish national team will face Israel in the postponed Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in the week starting 8 October. If we cross that hurdle the play-off final against either Serbia or Norway will take place in the first half of November.

Since Motherwell competed in the Cup Winners’ Cup against GKS Katowice in 1991 there have been fifteen jousts with fifteen teams under the jurisdiction of UEFA. The last was in 2014 against the Icelandic side Stjarnan.

‘Well in Europe