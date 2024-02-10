Motherwell record a loss for 2022/23

Motherwell have released accounts for the year ending May 2023 ahead of the upcoming AGM. A loss of £1.6m was recorded.

The Financial Statements and accompanying Strategic Report explain that the loss was “fully anticipated, managed and primarily the result of various long term strategic decisions made by the Club in recent years.”

The loss include £650k for depreciation and the nominal economic benefit (£110k) that followed the interest free loan that was taken on board to cover the closed doors 2020/21 season.

Following the bumper season of 20/21 when a £3.75m profit arrived (mainly due to the sale of David Turnbull) the board decided to embark on a series of long term projects. Among those were the new pitch (almost £1.2m), new PA, CCTV, IT and telephone systems, refurbished toilets and dressing rooms and the reseating of the Hunter stand.

Further investment has been put into the medical and sports science department and to the recruitment and analytics department.

The club has a net asset position of over £5m.

Income was slightly down on the previous season. There was only one significant transfer (Sondre Solholm Johansen) and the early cup exits reduced earnings from the prize fund and from broadcasters.

“While the Club's financial position is healthy in the short term, the Club is acutely aware of the challenges it faces both in terms of operating in the current economic climate and running as a fan owned club in an increasingly competitive and owner financed top flight.

The club AGM will be held at Fir Park in Wednesday 21 February. No doubt a few snippets about the club’s situation will emerge.

