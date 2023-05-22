Motherwell Season Tickets For 25/26 Now On Sale

Motherwell has revealed a price increase and a revised structure for 2025/25 season tickets.

Under the theme You Are Our Heartbeat together with a video and a brochure the club argues that increased costs have forced a first price increase since season 2022/23. One innovation is the publication of pay at the gate prices for the forthcoming campaign.

Season tickets produce excellent discounts over the course of 18 or 20 home league fixtures but most regulars will have to stump up around £15 extra for their renewal.

An adult ticket in the Phil O’Donnell stand will cost £475 compared to £460 and in the John Hunter £410 will be needed rather than £460. Concessions in the Cooper stand will cost £285 rather than £270. Early bird prices offer a reduction until May 30.

There has been a significant change for younger supporters as the club continues the philosophy of getting them on board in the early years.

Under 5s get free entry to the Cooper and the option of a season ticket with an adult ticket remains. 18-21 year olds have prices aligned to the concession category and 6 to 17 has been split into two sections.

Discounts to some local businesses remain and the season ticket gains entry to a pre-season training session.

Pricing for 2024/25.

PHIL O'DONNELL STAND Until 31 May 2024 Full Price Adult £440 £460 Concessions* £265 £280 Young Adult (14 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (13 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile £15 £20

DAVIE COOPER STAND Until 31 May 2024

Full Price

Adult £395 £415 Concessions* £250 £270 Young Adult (14 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (13 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile FREE FREE

JOHN HUNTER STAND Until 31 May 2024 Full Price Adult £375 £395 Concessions* £235 £255 Young Adult (14 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (13 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile £15 £20

The pricing table for last season shows only a minor alteration.

Pricing for 2023/24.

PHIL O'DONNELL STAND Until 22 May 2023 Full Price Adult £440 £460 Concessions* £265 £280 Young Adult (12 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (11 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile £15 £20

DAVIE COOPER STAND Until 22 May 2023

Full Price

Adult £395 £415 Concessions* £250 £270 Young Adult (12 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (11 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile FREE FREE