Next up - Hearts visit Fir Park

Hearts come to Fir Park on Saturday ahead of the next international break.

Stuart Kettlewell will hope that his Motherwell team can start the game with the same spirit that delivered the second half fight back against St Johnstone on Tuesday. They are developing a habit of recovering from losing positions but a better practice would be to take the first goal then hold or extend the lead.

The news that two first team regulars, Lennon Miller and Paul McGinn, are to be missing with long term injuries would come as a big blow but the manager is, unfortunately, used to coping with limited selection options.

Saturday’s team will be very close to the eleven that started in Perth although he may elect to start with Theo Bair as a striking partner for Mika Biereth rather than Conor Wilkinson.

Hearts’ humbling at the hands of Rangers in the League Cup semi-final last week means they have won only one in their last five games. There are a lot of unhappy Jambos and Steven Naismith is on the receiving end of much flack.

They rely heavily on Lawrence Shankland to find the net and he has obliged with eight goals in all competitions.

Particular attention will be on the goalkeepers. With Angus Gunn injured it looks like the Scotland manager will have to choose between Liam Kelly and Zander Clark for the upcoming European Qualifiers against Georgia and Norway. No doubt Mr Clarke will be in attendance.

Pressure is growing on both teams for positive results but Motherwell may take garner strength from their earlier triumph at Tynecastle and use it to dispel the sometimes nervous early stages that have typified recent problems. If they can then a 2-1 win might turn the tide.

Remember the last visit of Hearts?