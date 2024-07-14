Next up - Motherwell at Montrose

Motherwell will make a rare trip to Links Park on Tuesday as match day two of the Premier Sports Cup pairs them with Montrose.

The comfortable 3-0 win over Edinburgh City placed Motherwell at the head of Group G but Stuart Kettlewell will expect more resistance from the Division One side.

All three of Saturday’s goals were scored by defenders. Let’s hope that a few of the forwards get on the score sheet on the east coast. The manager expressed his pleasure at the clean sheet but hoped that there will be more to come.

Of the trip to Montrose he said, “There will be one or two changes and it is going to be a tough game on the astroturf”. Nevertheless, we can expect a similar mixture of new and familiar faces with a few of the former academy lads in the line up.

There has been little movement of players so far in this transfer window for Montrose. One of the imports, Ben MacIver-Redwood, has already made his mark. The ex-Stirling University forward signed a pre-contract in March and he scored the opener against Partick Thistle in the other Group G match on Saturday.

Montrose fell behind to the Jags but Ben Hermiston equalised to set up a tense finish at Firhill. The game was lost 3-2.

That close result suggests that Motherwell will have to be on guard to avoid any embarrassment. The manager will underline the danger but his team should have a happy homeward journey with a 2-0 win.