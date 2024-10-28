Next up - Motherwell at Tannadice

Motherwell and Dundee United will face off at Tannadice on Wednesday as both hope to recover from weekend defeats.

‘Well fans turned up at Fir Park on Sunday offering support for the team but knowing that an uphill battle lay ahead. They will be more optimistic about their chances on Wednesday.

The home stands were mightily impressed with their favourites after the opening spell against Celtic. The scoring chances were all for Motherwell. Lennon Miller rocked the post following defensive carelessness. He followed that with a free kick that was high by only a couple of inches and a header into the side net.

Stephen O’Donnell had moved to the central defensive trio to make room for Marvin Kaleta and had a fine game. He deservedly collected the sponsor’s man of the match award. The thirty two year old reverted to his familiar place wide on the right flank when a round of substitutions came after an hour. His willingness to move forward rounded a fine contribution.

Liam Gordon’s rash lunge on Adam Idah will see him suspended for Wednesday’s trip. Dan Casey will slot into the gap. Tony Watt will not be allowed to face his home club.

United seemed to have coped with Aberdeen’s threat on Sunday but a late goal ended their resistance. Jim Goodwin made reference to a list of injured players and suggested they would miss out again this midweek. At least he acknowledged that every manager faces such problems.

They failed to record shot on target at Pittodrie.

The Tannadice team holds only a two point advantage over Motherwell and the prospect of an away win opens up the giddy heights of fourth place as the first cycle of fixtures nears completion. It’s time for Motherwell to upset the odds and gain a huge boost ahead of the upcoming visit to Hampden with a 2-0 away win.

Remember the last visit to Tannadice?