Next up - Motherwell away to St Johnstone

Motherwell make the first journey of the new season to Perth on Saturday eager to build on the win against Hearts.

They will face a St Johnstone side that lost their last outing 2-0 at Tannadice. They also lost the services of striker Adama Sidibeh and he will be missing for a few weeks after his double red card.

Last season at McDiarmid Park

The Saints gained three points in the second week of the season with a 3-0 boost in Kilmarnock. Sidibeh scored two of the goals.

The transfer window will be closed before the game starts and manager Levein hopes he can sign a centre back before the deadline to fill the gap caused by centre-back with Sam McClelland’s injury.

Stuart Kettlewell is also on the hunt or “one or two” before the window drops but despite his options being severely limited by the well publicised injury list his team produced the best of the season to date on Sunday.

Their determination to take the game to Hearts produced many scoring opportunities while restricting threats on Ason Oxborough’s goal. While much of the focus was rightly placed on the teenage pair of Lennon Miller and Ewan Wilson but it was the more mature duo of Stephen Robinson and Paul McGinn that headed the ‘Well into a winning position. Twenty one year old Tom Sparrow nipped in to score the third with a pounce on a short pass back.

Both meetings at McDiarmid last season ended level but Motherwell fans will travel with hope. If their claret and amber favourites can maintain the form that served so well last weekend then a happy homeward journey may follow a 2-0 triumph.

Remember the last visit to Perth?