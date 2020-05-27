SPFL invite clubs to discuss Hearts' proposal

Premiership clubs will debate the latest reconstruction proposals on Monday. Will Well Society members have a chance to guide Motherwell’s contribution?

The SPFL board met on Wednesday having received Ann Budge’s plan. The Hearts scheme suggests three leagues for the next two seasons followed by a possible return to the current setup.

The following statement was released after the board meeting.

“As these matters are ultimately decided by clubs via a democratic process, we will facilitate a series of divisional meetings, starting with the Premiership on Monday, at which all 42 clubs will have the chance to discuss the proposals in detail.”

Jim McMahon, Motherwell’s chairman, declared in a statement on the club website on 20 April that "The Well Society will shortly conduct their own consultation with members to help us shape our thoughts on what reconstruction should look like from the standpoint of our supporters as owners of our club."

It is understandable that the Society has had a low profile during recent weeks. Staff are furloughed and others are working remotely.

Nevertheless, Society members may have an expectation that they can guide the club as it responds to major issues.