Spurs win the kickabout with Motherwell

Motherwell were soundly beaten by Spurs in a friendly match at their London training ground. The 4-0 score hardly reflected the gap between the teams.

Stevie Hammell started the game with a recognisable first team eleven but they spent the first half of the game on the back foot. The defence was breached three times before the break. The first came after only two minutes courtesy of a sleeping defence. Goals two and three came from a couple of the many threats on Liam Kelly's goal.

Connor Shields popped up to threaten the Spurs 'keeper as he dithered over a clearance. He got a touch but the ball ran off target.

Both sides made wholesale changes in the second half and no Motherwell player was on the field for ninety minutes. Spurs used none of their dozen world cup players and offered game time to a number of their academy youngsters.

Let's hope that the exercise was of some benefit in preparation for the return of league action when St Mirren come to Fir Paark next weekend.

Spurs 4 Motherwell 0

Motherwell starting eleven: Kelly, O'Donnell, Solholm, Lamie, Penney, Goss, Slattery, Spittal, McKinstry, Shields, Van Veen

Subs: Oxborough, Connolly, Maguire, Cornelius, Johnston, Maurice, Tierney, Wilson, Spiers, Miller, L Ross