That was a busy 'Well window

The three month long transfer window brought lots of changes to the Motherwell dressing room. Here’s a recap.

Nine of last season’s first team squad, most with a year to run on their contracts, remain gainfully employed and have already made a big contribution to the early season goal tally.

Dan Casey (2025)

Shane Blaney (2025)

Andy Halliday (2025)

Harry Paton (2025)

Davor Zdravkovksi (2025)

Lennon Miller (2026)

Moses Ebiye (2025)

Paul McGinn (2025 +1 year opt)

Aston Oxborough (2025)

Recruitment began in mid-June –

Kofi Balmer is a 23 year old central defender who has left Crystal Palace for a two year deal at Motherwell. He was a regular in the Northern Ireland U21s and most recently had loan spells with Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon.

Tom Sparrow isa 21 year old Welshman (with a couple of U21 caps) who has also signed up with a two year contract. He is another addition to the defensive line. He joins from Stoke but spent most of his time on loan, including a 20 game spell with Hamilton Accies in 2023.

Zach Robinson is a 22 year old striker. He was released by AFC Wimbledon at the end of his contract in May but for the last couple of seasons he has been on loan spells with Dundee.

Johnny Koutroumbis is a 26 year old right backwho has a wealth of experience in the Australian top flight. He joined on a two-year deal.

Marvin Kaleta joined on loan from Wolves. The 19-year-old right-back has “raw ability and room for growth” according to his new manager.

Liam Gordon moved to Motherwell after a successful five years at St Johnstone. The 28 year old centre back has already become a fixture in the ‘Well back line.

Steve Seddon is a 26-year-old left back who joined with a one-year-deal (+1 year option), following his exit from Oxford United.

Ross Callachan moved to Fir Park following the end of his time at Ross County. The 30 year old midfielder has a one-year deal, with an option of a further year.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos was captured from Newcastle Jets of the A-League. The 25 year old newly capped Australian striker has a three year deal. He is the most expensive import of the summer with a fee reported to be in the region of £250k.

Krisztián Hegyi, a 21-year-old goalkeeper, joined on loan from West Ham in time to join the squad in the Dutch training camp.

Filip Stuparevic, a 23 year old forward who has plenty of experience in the Serbian top flight.

Tony Watt returned on loan from Dundee United in mid-August. A few eyebrows were raised but the 30 year old striker soon renewed his warm relationship with the fans.

Tawanda Maswanhise is a 21 year old graduate from Leicester’s academy and has been capped for Zimbabwe. The left sided forward going midfielder made an impressive impact hours after signing when he came off the bench against Kilmarnock in the League Cup. He is contracted until January 2025.

Jack Vale is a familiar face who returned to Fir Park on a season loan from Blackburn Rovers. He made fourteen appearances in claret and amber after the January window closed. He has made two appearances for Blackburn this season and netted against Stockport in the League Cup.

Jair Tavares joined on loan from Hibernian on deadline day. The 23-year-old winger has caps at all of Portugal’s youth levels.

Andy Halliday and Sam Nicholson made the switch from last season as loan players to members of the permanent staff as season 2024/25 got underway.

It may be that the most significant signings followed the closing of the transfer window. Stuart Kettlewell and Stephen Frail agreed new rolling contracts.

With the new (and improved) squad under their control and with a positive start to the campaign already secured we can look forward with hope to the new season.