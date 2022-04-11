Two homes and three aways for Motherwell

The SPFL has released details of the post-split fixtures. Motherwell have two homes and three aways in the top six.

The challenge for Graham Alexander's squad will be to move up at least one place in the table in the expectation that a European spot can be won.

The journey starts with the Sunday arrival of Rangers for a noon kick-off . Next up is a third trip to Tannadice then the long haul to Dingwall.

The second home game is a Wednesday evening meeting with Hearts before an end of season trip to Parkhead on Saturday 14 May .

Motherwell will end the campaign with a balance of home and away fixtures, 19 of each.

Rangers (H) Sunday 24th April (12pm KO Sky)

Dundee Utd (A) Saturday 30th April (3pm KO)

Ross County (A) Saturday 7th May (3pm KO)

Hearts (H) Wednesday 11th May (7.45pm KO)

Celtic (A) Saturday 14th May (12.15pm KO Sky)