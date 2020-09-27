'Well director on SFA charge

Andrew Wilson will have to answer to the SFA regarding comments about the refereeing performance of Bobby Madden in the game against Rangers.

The Motherwell director, who was re-appointed to the board in March, has been charged with a breach of Rule 72.

If found guilty he is likely to be fined for his suggestion that Madden’s decisions that led to penalties being awarded to Rangers for hand-ball incidents

His thoughts on Twitter, “Farcical decision by Bobby Madden. Two pens to Rangers neither strong but second just ludicrous. 2 clear penalties for us denied. Was ever thus”, were enough for the compliance officer to get involved.

The SFA Disciplinary page carries the following :-

Monday 5 October 2020

Alleged Party in Breach: Andrew Wilson, Official (Club Director), Motherwell FC

Date: Sunday 27 September 2020

Competition: SPFL Premiership

Match: Motherwell FC v Rangers FC

Disciplinary Rule allegedly breached:

Disciplinary Rule 72 – No recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA, shall in an interview, a ‘blog’ on the internet, on a social networking or micro-blogging site, or in any other manner calculated or likely to lead to publicity (i) criticise the Decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official; or (ii) make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character. For the avoidance of doubt this Rule applies (i) whether reported to the Scottish FA by a match official for Misconduct or otherwise, and (ii) where remarks are brought to the Scottish FA’s attention, or of which the Scottish FA becomes aware, by whatever manner or means. There shall be a presumption that any material published in such manner was published in the name of and/or with the authority of the person or body bearing to have published the material.

Principal hearing date: Thursday 29 October 2020