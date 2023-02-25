A beauty from Slattery earns Motherwell a point

Callum Slattery produced a marvellous late goal to earn Motherwell a point against Kilmarnock and maintain Stuart Kettlewell’s unbeaten run.

The home side were better able to cope with the firey artificial surface and Motherwell were well off the pace for most of the afternoon. All seemed lost until the conversion of a 90th minute free kick in front of the travelling fans.

Callum Slattery aims for thr top corner

For a third consecutive game Motherwell were unchanged and they started brightly. Blair Spittal whipped the ball into the box from a free kick but the offside flag ended the attack. Kilmarnock then took charge.

From a corner on the Motherwell left Scott Robinson got the final touch in the crowded six yard box to prod the ball into the net. Kilmarnock’s power in the air caused Motherwell all sorts of problems and it was with some relief that the safety of the dressing room was reached without further loss.

The ball took many a pounding as it flew high form one midfield to the other. Headers, high clearances and big bounces were the order of the afternoon.

Motherwell were a bit better in the second half. Jon Obika pounced on a defensive slip but shot at the ‘keeper from a tight angle when square pass to Kevin van Veen might have been the better option.

Kettlewell made a couple of substitutions on the hour including the crucial replacement of the lively Dean Cornelius by Slattery. Chances started to appear for the visitors and Walker had to save from van Veen and Furlong.

Time seemed to be running out (with the help of every time wasting tactic from the home side) but a free kick was awarded to Motherwell 25 yards from goal. Slattery curled the ball into the postage stamp corner to the roar of the jubilant travellers.

The point keeps Motherwell in prime position in the bottom four with a trip to Dingwall to enjoy next week.

Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 1

Attendance 6,510

Team: Kelly, Johnston (O’Donnell 77), Casey, Butcher, McGinn, Furlong (Mugabi 90), Spittall, Goss (Aitchison 77), Cornelius (Slattery 62), Obika, Van Veen

Saturday 25 February 2023

Motherwell Fixtures and Reports