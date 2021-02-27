A fine afternoon for Motherwell at Easter Road

Motherwell enjoyed a hugely important 2-0 win against Hibs thanks to goals from Jordan Roberts and Devante Cole.

It was a first win at Easter Road since August 2013 and it gives Motherwell some welcome breathing space in the league table after three games without a win.

Graham Alexander chose the same starting eleven that had earned a point against St Mirren in midweek.

It was a bright afternoon in Leith as Motherwell kicked off facing the Famous Five stand. The game was open and flowed from end to end although scoring chances were fairly limited.

Alan Campbell and Chris Cadden had early pops at opposite ends and Tony Watt hit the side net when a ball across the face might have produced more. But Watt played his part in the opener halfway through the first period. A header from Barry Maguire fell to Devante Cole on the centre spot. The ball was passed to Watt and he released Jordan Roberts with a first time side footed flick. Roberts charged into the box and calmly fired under Marciano to score his first goal in claret and amber.

Christian Doidge was cautioned and he clashed heads with Jake Carroll and the defender had to be replaced. Nathan McGinley came off the bench.

Motherwell added the second a minute into the second half. The attack formed on the left wing where Roberts fed the ball to Cole. The low drive to the right hand corner beat the 'keeper and the game was won.

Hibs made a couple of changes in the hope of recovering and eventually Liam Kelly did well to smother a close rage attempt from Doidge.

Declan Gallagher replaced Watt with twenty minutes remaining as the manager elected to shore up the defence. It was almost breached when Doidge collected a spinning high ball on the six yard line but Kelly produced an excellent stop before the striker missed the target with the rebound.

Steven Lawless came off the bench for his second appearance as Roberts was removed. All hands were called to defend as the hosts threw everything forward but they were unable to find a way through.

It was an excellent afternoon's work and the gap above the bottom three has increased.

Hibs 0 Motherwell 2

Attendance 0

Team: Kelly, O'Donnell, Lamie, Magloire , Carroll (McGinley 40), Maguire, Crawford, Campbell, Roberts (Lawless 78), Watt (Gallagher 69), Cole

Saturday 27 February 2021

