Another draw as Motherwell v Kilmarnock ends 1-1

Motherwell and Kilmarnock stood toe to toe and shared the points after a 1-1 draw at Fir Park.

There was plenty of action in each penalty area but only a first half goal apiece for all the players’ efforts. The draw was probably a fair reflection of the afternoon’s play.

Motherwell were unchanged as Stuart Kettlewell stood by the eleven that drew against St Johnstone last week. Four of the transfer window signings were on the bench but only Sam Nicholson saw action.

Most of the early action came in front of the 1,500 travelling fans in the McLean stand but they got to celebrate first when in the 13th minute Lewis Mayo fired in off the post from around 20 yards. There had been a clear two handed shove on a ‘Well defender in the build up but the goal stood after a VAR review.

The game then entered what was to be the pattern for the rest of the match. The ball regularly took to the air as high kicks and clearing headers dominated. There were in the mix some passing moves and the unusual sight of Bevis Mugabi assuming a right half role that included a few deep runs.

Blair Spittal provided the defence splitting pass to set up the equaliser. Theo Bair timed his run perfectly from the half-way line and charged forward to collect the well weighted ball. He ran in on and fired low to beat Well Dennis before running to the Well Bois for the love-in.

Motherwell almost took the lead within minutes of the restart. Georgie Gent produced a fifty yard run that ended with the award of a free kick 25 yards out. Spittal’s delivery picked out Andy Halliday at the far post and his header forced the ‘keeper into a good save.

Play raged from end to end but without any end result. Tension in the home stands grew as Kevin van Veen joined proceedings for the last ten minutes but there was to be no returning sting for against his former club.

A six pointer against Ross County is the next business for the Mighty ‘Well.

Motherwell 1 Kilmarnock 1

Attendance 5,491 (1,446)

Team: Kelly, Halliday (Lennon 77), O’Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Gent, Spittal, Zdravkovski (Nicholson 88), Butcher, Paton, Bair

Saturday 3 February 2024

