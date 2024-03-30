Another 'Well comeback secures a point

Motherwell came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against St Mirren at Fir Park thanks to a Theo Bair equaliser.

Motherwell were forced to recover from a losing position (again) when persistent determination rather than brilliant play produced the leveller with fifteen minutes remaining.

The ability to take a point despite losing the opening goal has become a feature of Stuart Kettlewell’s side. If only they could approach the early stage of the game with the urgency that they display when a goal down.

A much changed ‘Well eleven kicked off facing the South Stand and there was some encouragement for the home support. Bair had an early chance from a tight angle on the left but his effort missed the far post. A minute later Georgie Gent hit the same post from close range before the opposition replied.

Mikeal Mandron tested Liam Kelly when weak defending from Gent offered the chance. St Mirren had a free kick in fifteen minutes and came very close. Ryan Strain’s strike came off the bar and Mandron’s header from the follow up also hit the woodwork but the visitors were soon one up.

A careless attempted pass back from Paul McGinn conceded a corner and Marcus Fraser had the freedom of the home box to convert with a header.

Stephen Robinson’s men switch to a more cautious approach that forced the referee to have a word with Zach Hemming about his delaying tactics.

Andy Halliday shot and earned a corner. Bair then headed over the bar.

Motherwell picked up the pace after the break but it was a laborious procession forward. All too often half a dozen sideways passes were followed by a misplaced forward effort that cost possession. Both sides turned to the bench to add a spark but neither side seemed able to find the inspiration needed to break stubborn defences.

Stephen O’Donnell produced a couple of thirty yard cross field deliveries but with the home fans making their frustration clear the leveller finally arrived.

Blair Spittal’s throw in led to a deep cross from Jack Vale. Stephen O’Donnell was able to deliver a looping header back across the goal face and Bair was able to bundle the ball over the line from a yard.

The game petered out with little further goalmouth action.

It was a poor spectacle but the valuable point keeps Motherwell half a dozen points above the playoff spot. Next up is a trip to Dens Park.

Motherwell 1 St Mirren 1

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell (Blaney 86), Devine (Mugabi 64), McGinn, Gent, Casey, Zdravkovsji, Halliday (Miller 64), Spittal, Bair, Vale(Nicholson 64)

Saturday 30 March 2024

