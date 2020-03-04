Campbell double ends 'Well winning drought

A win, a win! Do we remember how that feels?

Motherwell ended an eight-game wait for a victory with an Alan Campbell double inspiring a 4-1 comeback win over Ross County.

Campbell's first put Motherwell in front midway through the first half just after Mark O'Hara equalised Liam Fontaine's early opener.

And the young midfielder capped an excellent performance by tapping home Chris Long's wonderful assist to make the points safe with 15 minutes remaining.

Substitute Tony Watt added the icing to the cake in injury-time.

It was a confident a display as produced in several weeks and came at just the right time – Livingston shocked Celtic (again) while Aberdeen fought back to draw at Kilmarnock as the race for Europe finally picked up pace.

Things all looked different inside two minutes when Peter Hartley lost Fontaine at a corner and the defender guided home former 'Well midfielder Iain Vigurs' set piece.

But almost immediately Motherwell responded with Campbell heading straight at Ross Laidlaw before O'Hara forced home a corner. It will not be appearing on goal of the month.

Motherwell soon led from a wonderful move. Liam Grimshaw, in for the suspended Liam Donnelly in a return to 4-3-3, hit the byline and though Jermaine Hylton struck the bar, Campbell collected and converted the rebound.

The nature of the game was reminiscent of St Mirren last week but this time there was no second half let up. Long went close at the near post when half the Motherwell team was well placed for a cut back and Laidlaw somehow turned his close-range shot onto the post.

Finally the striker, recalled for Watt after suspension, made his mark by beating his man from a shy and crossing for Campbell to nudge over the line.

Watt himself then drilled into the bottom corner with the last kick to send the home fans home happy.

We will need to improve further to secure fourth, never mind third, but this was a massive step in the right direction. Campbell, O'Hara and Polworth were excellent and the wingers, while lacking an end product, kept their full backs pinned deep all game.

A resurgent Hearts are up next as we finally looked forward to a Saturday again.

