Careless Motherwell drop two points against Livingston

Motherwell and Livingston shared the spoils at the Toni Macaroni. Kevin scored again but the game ended 1-1.

Stuart Kettlewell saw his side take and early lead then face a weakened opposition for 45 minutes but Motherwell failed to take advantage as a spirited Livingston fightback earned a late and deserved point.

Ten in a row for Kevin van Veen

There was a change to the defensive trio for the first time under Kettlewell’s management as Shane Blaney started in place of Dan Casey. In midfield Dean Cornelius replaced Harry Paton.

The travelling fans were given an early boost when Kevin van Veen slammed the ball home after only three minutes. From a throw-in on the left and level with the 18 yard line James Furlong and Blair Spittal combined to deliver the ball for Mikael Mandron to set up his fellow striker.

The artificial surface may have contributed to an apparent ankle injury to Callum Butcher and he was replaced after 20 minutes by Bevis Mugabi. Motherwell controlled the half with the hosts looking shaky after the early loss.

Shamal George and van Veen collided just outside the box and the referee awarded the ‘keeper a yellow card for the high foot. After a five minute VAR review the red card was produced and Jack Hamilton t station in the home goal. Van Veen came close with the resulting free kick.

Few inside the ground would have offered much for David Martindale’s side as the second period got underway but it soon became evident that the ten men had no intention of accepting defeat.

Motherwell lost rhythm and resorted to long balls to relieve pressure from defence. The makeshift back line looked increasingly uncomfortable and the inevitable equaliser arrived inside the final ten minutes. Devlin made progress up the right wing and Shinnie got to the ball ahead of the defenders to finish from close range.

Despite a late flurry that included a horrible off target effort from Spittal the game ended all square.

It was a frightening reminder of the way Motherwell played in the first half of the season. Points were frittered away from winning positions. The fight for seventh place will be settled on Sunday.

Livingston 1 Motherwell 1

Attendance

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, Blaney, Butcher (Mugabi 20), McGinn, Furlong, Spittal, Goss (Johnston 85), Cornelius (Miller 85), Mandron (Obika 76), Van Veen

Wednesday 24 May 2023

Motherwell Fixtures and Reports