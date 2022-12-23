Careless Motherwell throw two points away

Motherwell managed to throw away a two goal lead and had to settle for a point as Kilmarnock celebrated an unlikely comeback.

It was a shocking dereliction of care from a professional side. A first half goal from Kevin van Veen and a second on the hour from Callum Slattery should have had Motherwell home and dry. The visitors seemed to take a fatal blow when Alan Power saw red but Motherwell contrived to concede twice.

KVV congratulates Slattery

Paul McGinn replaced Sondre Solhom as a centre back partner with Ricki Lamie and Connor Shield started in place on Louis Moult. Both sides wore their away strips in support of Shelter’s NoHome kit initiative.

The was a match between two poor teams but Motherwell were the more dominant. Blair Spittal collected a throw-in and cut back from the dead ball line for van Veen to convert halfway through the first period. Kilmarnock looked toothless and Liam Kelly had a leisurely stroll to the break.

Van Veen made the second after the interval with a powerful charge from the left allowing a shot at the ‘keeper. The ball was parried and Slattery, from an acute angle, fired in off the post. ‘Well were two up and cruising.

The dismissal seemed to confirm the outcome but a deflection off McGinn gave Killie hope. Two minutes later Liam Polworth smashed a rocket from 30+ yards into the postage stamp corner.

Motherwell had a series of corners and six added minutes but the game ended level. Stevie Hammell will have to bite his tongue after this one.

Motherwell 2 Kilmarnock 2

Attendance 4,861 (1,046)

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, McGinn, Lamie, Penney, Goss, Slattery, Spittal (Tierney 85), McKinstry (Cornelius 85), Shields, Van Veen

Friday 23 December 2022

