Casey and Paton put Killie to the sword as 'Well win 2-1

Harry Paton scored the goal that gave Motherwell a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock with the last kick of the game. Fir Park for thrills!

Few in the home support would have predicted such a result after a first half nthat was dominated by the visitors. Dan Casey stepped up with an equaliser on the hour, Callum Slattery saw his penalty saved and in the last of seven added minutes substitute Harry Paton sent the ‘Well fans wild with a calm finish.

Happy day!

Motherwell’s striking problems worsened when Conor Wilkinson joined the injured list on Thursday. That gave Joe Efford the opportunity to partner Theo Bair up front. Lennon Miller was restored to midfield and this week’s new loanee Brodie Spencer slotted in the left defensive position.

The game started at full pelt. There was no shortage of commitment as both teams fought for dominance but Kilmarnock proved to be stronger. Motherwell were pushed back and lost the opening goal inside 15 minutes.

Matty Kennedy returned a half cleared corner to the far post and Marley Watkins climed over Dan Casey to head home. There were few attacks in front of the MacLean stand although Blair Spittal forced a save from Will Dennis. Liam Kelly had to stand tall to prevent Stuart Findlay’s header from producing a two goal lead.

Harry Paton replaced Efford at the break as Spittal and Calum Slattery moved forward to support Bair. The switch worked and Motherwell started to play with more composure.

Stephen O’Donnell deliver the ball into the box, Spencer got a touch and it fell to Casey. The defender did not rush but took a touch to make space before drilling into the net.

‘Well pressure continues and Spencer forced a save with a header. A penalty was awarded and VAR confirmed that Armstrong had fouled Casey. Spittal’s shot was saved by Dennis.

Both sides fought for a winner in the seven added minutes and the three points were claimed by Motherwell seconds before they ended.

Harry Paton found himself with the ball at his feet but no clear sight of goal. A drop of the shoulder and a side step created space and he placed the ball into the corner to cue celebrations.

Motherwell have started the league campaign with two wins and a draw and they must take huge credit for their determination and perseverance when it seemed all was lost. A fine second half effort delivered the reward.

Motherwell 2 Kilmarnock 1

Attendance 5,758 (1,353)

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Casey, Spencer, Spittal, Slattery, Miller, Efford (Paton 45), Bair

Saturday 26 August 2023

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports