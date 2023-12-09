Does Mika's goal keep Stuart in a job?

Motherwell salvaged a point when at late Mika Biereth goal cancelled Liam Kelly’s earlier error to produce a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

This reliance on the late cavalry charge to claw a point in added time has become Motherwell’s trademark this season. That late frantic finish would not be needed if the defence did not give the opposition an easy start.

Messers McMahon and Weir have a decision to make

The draw may give the decision makers pause for thought and give Stuart Kettlewell another week to end the long winless run but the manager will know that to take only one point taken from games against Dundee, Ross County and St Johnstone is relegation form.

There were three changes in the Motherwell line-up as Georgie Gent, Davor Dravkovski and John Obika were in the first eleven. An illustration of his restriced choice could be seen by the inclusion of five academy youngsters on the bench.

Motherwell survived the first corner after three minutes and then showed some of the urgency that has been missing of late. They pressed and hustled to regain possession and pushed forward. Blair Spittal had a pop to offer some hope. Kelly had little to do befor the break as the teams cancelled each others efforts but there was a scare as the first period ended as Kane Chris Kane threw himself at a cross following a breakaway. Fortunately he could not make contact as he flew into the net.

St Johnstone were gifted a goal shortly after the break. Liam Kelly made a desperate one handed effort to deflect an in-swinging free kick but missed. The ball bounced of Bevis Mugabi and crossed the line.

The visitors were not threatened and looked more likely to add to their lead. The familiar last gasp substitutions packed the home side with forwards and the upfield charges gathered pace. Two minutes into the added four Theo Bair did well to fire across the six yard box from the left and Mika Biereth rose to head home.

While a point was salvaged the pressure on the manager hardly reduces.

Motherwell 1 St Johnstone 1

Attendance 3,647 (285)

Team: Kelly, Spencer (Bair 80), Mugabi, Blaney, O’Donnel, Gent, Spittal, Slattery, Zdravkovski (Wilkinson 80), Biereth, Obika (Shaw 69)

Saturday 9 December 2023

