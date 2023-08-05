Honours even between Dundee and Motherwell

Motherwell and Dundee fought out a 1-1 draw in monsoon conditions at Dens Park.

Neither side will complain about the result that delivered each a first point of the season. Theo Blair scored on the stroke of half-time and Lyall Cameron equalised in the second period. Both goals were conversions of crosses from the right wing.

A debut goal for Theo Bair

Bair was given his ‘Well debut and he will be delighted with his contribution. He and Conor Wilkinson combined well at times to lead the visiting attack but the rain sodden pitch made it difficult for all.

Dundee were forced into an early change when Juan Portales had to be replaced by Josh Mulligan after 5 minutes. Chances were few and far between in the early stages and defences coped with the few threats.

Blair Spittal gave the 800 travelling fans something to cheer with his 25 yrad drive that forced Jon McCracken into a corner concession.

A the break approached and a Dundee attack was rebuffed the ball broke to Wilkinson in the centre circle. Despite the ball sticking in the puddle he found Stephen O’Donnell forward on the right. The cross found the new striker and a clean finish from the six yard line opened his account.

Callum Slattery came close with a long range effort but the home side continued to probe and eventually claimed their reward when Luke McCowan crossed for Cameron to head beyond Liam Kelly.

Neither side settled for the point and half chances popped up at either end. Joe Efford made an appearance in the closing minutes.

A point on the road is rarely a poor return.

Dundee 1 Motherwell 1

Attendance 6,391 (792)

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Casey, Souare (McGinley 74), Spittal, Slattery, Miller, Wilkinson, Bair(Efford 88)

Saturday 5 August 2023

