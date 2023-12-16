Missed chances cost 'Well a couple of points

Motherwell and St Mirren stood toe to toe in the Paisley gale to share the spoils after a goalless draw.

In horrible conditions Motherwell extended their long run without a win but the team were cheered at the end as the travelling fans acknowledged the wholehearted commitment of the players. The second half produced a penalty save from Liam Kelly and four one-on-one chances for the visitors but the forwards’ bluntness failed to make the telling strike.

Stuart Kettlewell set up without John Obika as Harry Paton returned after suspension. Motherwell won the toss and chose to reverse ends hoping for the benefit of the mainly cross field wind.

The extra man in midfield tipped the balance in Motherwell’s favour in the early stages and much of the action took place in the home half. Greg Kiltie had the best opportunity in the opening half but he blasted high.

The contest was hard fought and there were plenty of hefty challenges. Five minutes after half-time St Mirren got a bit of luck. Ayunga’s cross from outside the box struck Stephen O’Donnell’s arm and the spot kick was awarded. Mark O’Hara failed to beat his former team-mate as Kelly pushed his shot away. The ball was cleared in the scramble and you could sense the lift that boosted Motherwell’s energy.

Hot stuff

A series of chances then fell to Motherwell. On each occasion only Zach Hemmings stood between a ‘Well forward and the goal. Blair Spittal beat Gogic before he took stroked the ball wide of the far corner, Callum Slattery was through but fell under pressure from Gogic before Mika Biereth fluffed the ball against the ‘keeper. Theo Bair, a late substitute, fired at Hemmings when a squared pass might have been the better option.

If the poor run is to end Motherwell must start to convert the opportunities that come their way. The penalty save from Kelly helped to deliver a very welcome clean sheet. Mixed emotions will be on the homeward team coach. The elusive win was close but plenty of team spirit was on show. Another point is added to the total but the bottom of the table is uncomfortably close.

St Mirren 0 Motherwell 0

Attendance 5,837 (639)

Team: Kelly, Spencer, Mugabi, Blaney, O’Donnel, Gent (McGinn 90+4), Spittal, Paton, Slattery (Gent 80), Zdravkovski, Biereth (Bair 80)

Saturday 16 December 2023

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports