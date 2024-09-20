Mothertwell seal a trip to Hampden with a 2-1 win over Dundee United

Motherwell beat Dundee United 2-1 to claim a place in the League Cup semi-finals.

The crucial goals came from Zach Robinson and Lennon Miller in added time at the end of each half. Miller’s spot kick caused an eruption as the old stadium rocked when the crowd celebrated the match winner.

Once again Stuart Kettlewell put his faith in an unchanged opening line up for this high profile encounter under the Fir Park lights. A huge home support urged the team to an impressive start but the visitors soon settled to play the better football.

Motherwell found the only way to resist the United press was to use Robinson as a target. The striker won his share but Declan Gallagher proved to be the winner more often than not. Jim Goodwin’s side passed the ball through the ranks and they had the first chance when Kristijan Trapanovski tested Aston Oxborough from a tight angle.

Robinson had to wait until the half hour for Motherwell’s first shot on target. Miller floated a free kick for Dan Casey to attack but his header was off the mark. The contest looked set for a half-time stalemate as the fourth official signalled an additional minute.

Mothewell were on the attack and Miller saw his shot parried by Walton. The half clearance fell to Robinson on the right of the area and he lashed the ball into the top corner. It was his first goal for the club and it delivered a huge boost. United probably had the better of the half.

Stephen O’Donnell had to be substituted early in the second period with Marvin Kaleta his replacement.

United called to their bench for inspiration. The vital goal almost arrived in 61 minutes when the loose ball after a corner was drilled goal-ward. A white shirt on the line kept United in the game.

Oxoborough produced an excellent block when he deflected Sam Dalby’s shot over the bar with an outstretched leg. With less than ten minutes remaining the inevitable happened. Louis Moult struck a beauty from 17 yards to set the South Stand alight. His team-mates joined the celebration though Moult remained low key.

Six additional minutes had been indicated when Moses Ebiye ran into the Cooper end area. He passed a couple of defenders but was felled by Luca Stephenson. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot. Miller showed a calmness and certainty beyond his years as he placed the ball into Walton’s right hand corner and the celebrations began.

The players now have the luxury of watching the three remaining quarter finals as teams strive to join them in Sunday’s semi-final draw.

A trip to Hampden is due on the weekend of November 2/3.

Motherwell 2 Dundee United 1

Team: Oxborough, O’Donnell (Koleta 51), Casey, Gordon, McGinn, Wilson, Zdravkovski, Hallliday (Ebiye 79), Miller, Maswanhise(Sparrow 79), Robinson (Stamatelopoulos 82)

Fridy 20 September 2024

