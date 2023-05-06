Motherwell beat Kilmarnock to all but guarantee top flight status

Motherwell had a comfortable 2-0 win over Kilmarnock to offer the promise of top flight football at Fir Park next season.

It was a well deserved win over a poor Killie side that now sits in the play-off spot. The game should have been over as a contest well before the second goal but none of that matters to the league table. Motherwell have a nine point cushion and a vastly superior goal difference with three games remaining.

Thanks for the pic Speedie

Mikael Mandron was promoted at the expense of Harry Paton and after a delay while Kevin Clancy sorted out his technology Motherwell got the game underway.

A welcome early goal cheered the home support. Sean Goss did well to snatch the ball in midfield and Furlong collected on the left. Blair Spittal collected inside the box and after a nice touch on the right he beat Walker with his left footed shot.

The visitors earned their only chance of a goal with an Armstrong free kick from 20 yards. Liam Kelly was relieved to see the ball come off his right hand post. Kilmarnock were a toothless attacking force and Kelly had no direct shots to worry him for the entire afternoon. The 1,825 travelling fans will fear the worst on their homeward journey.

There was a five minute delay following a sweeping Motherwell move that ended with Kevin van Veen sending the ball into the net. He was offside but the off-site officials took an age to confirm the decision.

Van Veen might have scored a second half hat-trick had he converted the opportunities that he manufactured. He also produced a wonderful back heel to offer Spittal a clear chance but the ‘keeper saved with his feet.

Kilmarnock had a fair amount of possession in front of their fans but the claret and amber barrier around Kelly snuffed out any threat.

The start striker repaid the match sponsor for the man of the match award with a goal in the first added minute. He collected Kelly’s long ball and sealed the win

Motherwell 2 Kilmarnock 0

Attendance 6,168 (1,825)

Team: Kelly, Johnston, Casey, Butcher, McGinn, Furlong (Blaney 80), Spittall, Goss, Slattery (Paton 70), Mandron (O’Donnell 85). , Van Veen

Saturday 6 May 2023

