Motherwell cast five o-clock shadow over Ross County

In the end Motherwell romped to a comfortable 5 1 win over Ross County in sunny Dingwall.

After a first half that produced a deserved 2 1 lead Motherwell had to withstand a torrid half hour in the second period before a late home collapse conceded three to deliver the emphatic win.

Theo has a shot

An unchanged 'Well eleven took to the field acknowledging the travelling fans. They were to enjoy the afternoon.

A bright start offered Andy Halliday a great chance but his poor attempt was saved by Laidlaw. The opener was not long delayed. Liam Kelly spotted Blair Spittal with space and he delivered a long direct ball. The 'keeper won the race but mistimed his touch and the number seven was presented with a simple goal.

The good work was undone when Simon Murray collected from a Motherwell attack and raced into Kelly's box to equalise. After that game settled with Motherwell relying on hopeful long balls while County's attacks fizzled out without any danger.

A win for the birthday boy

The half time team talk changed in 40 minutes when a free kick to the far post gave Paul McGinn a close range shot for his first 'Well goal.

County made three substitutions for the restart and the change gave them the initiative.

For long spells Kelly and all outfielders had to battle to keep their goal intact. With ten minutes remaining it seemed likely that another equaliser would arrive. No one inside the stadium could have anticipated what was to follow.

Spittal whipped in a beauty from left midfield and it nestled in the postage stamp corner. The two goal lead was a crushing blow to the County players and they contrived to lose further goals to Davor Zdravkovski and Harry Paton in the additional four minutes with Theo Bair playing his part as provider.

The goal glut gives Motherwell a goal difference of +1 and that may prove to be significant in the 'best of the rest' race.

Onwards to Easter Road on Wednesday.

Ross County 1 Motherwell 5

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell (Butcher 87), Blaney, McGinn, Gent (Devine 87), Casey, Miller (Mugabi 87), Halliday (Zdravkovski 87), Nicholson (Paton 68), Spittal, Bair

Saturday 11 May 2024

