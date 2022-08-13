Motherwell celebrate 3-2 win at Pittodrie

A brilliant 3-2 win for Motherwell at Pittodrie launches Stevie Hammell’s managerial career.

Motherwell started the Stevie Hammell era playing football. Right from the kick off Motherwell attacked the city end with flowing passing game that was not been seen from the claret and amber under the Alexander regime.

After two minutes Roos was tested by Sean Goss then Kevin Van Veen had a shot deflected for a corner. The build up play in the Pittodrie sunshine had the ball passed though midfield and then to the forwards. It was quite a welcome experience.

Aberdeen should have taken the lead following Sondre Solholm’s slip on the halfway line. Miovski pounced and ran unchallenged into the danger area. He attempted a lob but thankfully it flew over Liam Kelly and the bar.

A fine opener followed Callum Slattery’s forward pass to Connor Shields on the right wing. The ball was delivered to the six yard box for Blair Spittal to side foot into the net.

Motherwell were denied a first half lead when Miovski headed a cross beyond Kelly. It came against the balance of play but worse was to follow a minute after the restart.

Sloppy defence on the left of the penalty box allowed Hayes to squeeze in and poke the ball home to give the Dons the lead. Motherwell were having none of it and had regained the lead within ten minutes.

Sean Goss delivered a corner kick to the far post where Slattery was presented with a simple tap in for the leveller. Motherwell’s third arrived when Kevin Van Veen headed the rebound from Spittal’s bar rattler beyond Roos.

Hammell freshened up the side with a series of substitutions but more chances arrived. Van Veen and Tierney failed to convert opportunities to kill off the contest but the door remained open for the home side to recover.

The travelling fans had to endure six added minutes as the red shirts threw everything forward but the defence withstood the pressure

Aberdeen 2 Motherwell 3

Attendance

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Solholm, Corneliu(Tierney 75), Spittal (Efford 61), Slattery (Maguire 74), Goss, Van Veen, Shields (Morris 72)

Saturday13 August 2022

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports