Motherwell come from behind to snatch a point

Motherwell recovered twice to earn a 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Fir Park. It was a point barely deserved.

It was a stop start affair littered with fouls and head knocks. The game ended around ten past five after fourteen additional minutes. There were bookings aplenty and a harsh second caution for Toyosi Olusanya that gave Motherwell a one man advantage for the last twenty minutes of action.

Luke Plange was given a start as Michael Wimmer tweaked his attack in an attempt to discover a cutting edge to his team. He’ll have to keep searching. Motherwell were rarely in a position to threaten Hemming’s goal. An illustration was their corner tally, zero.

Tony Watt and Harry Paton join the fray

Motherwell started the game facing the Cooper end and almost gave the fans in that stand early joy when Tom Sparrow ran in from the right with only Hemmings to beat but his lob flew over the bar.

The counter came from the visitors when Ryan Alebiosu had a try from close range at tight angle.

St Mirren had most of the ball in the remainder of the half with Motherwell guilty of giving away possession too cheaply. One such error led to the opening goal. Caolan Boyd-Munce had the benefit of a crucial deflection and his 25 yard strike left Ellery Balcombe stranded.

A second goal followed ten minutes later. Killian Phillips took the ball on his chest and with a turn he shot and scored. The top half of the South Stand celebrated. It took only two minutes for the ‘Well to strike back.

Balcombe’s long ball reached Callum Slattery well forward and he found room for a 20 yard shot with the outside of his right foot. Hemmings was beaten at his right hand post and Motherwell were back in contention.

The 'Well 'keeper failed to connect with a corner kick and was relieved as the header that followed went wide. Lennon Miller had an effort off target just before the break.

Wimming was first to turn to the bench as Tony Watt and Harry Paton joined the fray just before the hour. A long and worrying delay followed as Boyd–Munce needed treatment before leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

The second equaliser came following a 40 yard ball from Miller wide on the left. Watt got a nick and presented Slattery with a chance from the edge of the box. His strike was enough to earn a point.

The red card followed and with a generous allocation of added time the home fans hoped for a winner. They were to be disappointed as the Paisley side looked the more likely to score.

The crowd was finally released. Motherwell still lead St Mirren by three points but drop to seventh place with three games remaining before the split.

Motherwell 2 St Mirren 2

Team: Balcombe, O’Donnell, Gordon (Balmer 75), Casey, Thompson, Halliday (Ebiye 90+6), Sparrow, Slattery (Zdravkovski 90+10), Miller, Andrews (Paton 58), Plange (Watt 58)

Saturday 15 March 2025

