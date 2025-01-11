Motherwell concede three to lose to Hibs

Motherwell helped Hibs to a 3-1 win at Easter Road with a series of self-inflicted errors.

Motherwell gave themselves a mountain to climb after they conceded twice midway through a first half in which they barely competed. A second half revival offered the hosts some anxious moments but there was time for another defensive blunder to end the contest.

It was a much changed Motherwell side that faced the kick off on a cold day in Leith. An injury to Aston Oxborough and the recall of Kriztian Hegyi to West Ham prompted the hasty acquisition of Archie Mair on loan from Norwich City and he made his debut in goal. He had little to do bar pick the ball from the net three times. There were starting places for captain Paul McGinn and Kai Andrews together with Stephen O’Donnell, Tom Sparrow and Shane Blaney.

Hibs had the best of the opening quarter without testing the new ‘keeper. Motherwell were unable to build any attacks as they gave up possession too easily. There was some encouragement as Kai Andrews and Paul McGinn brought some calmness and skill to the party but that made little difference as a two minute collapse arrived.

Martin Boyle popped up to turn a low drive from Jordan Obita across the six yard box into the net. That was followed a minute later with a careless error from Ewan Wilson. Nectarios Triantis took advantage and ran in to score off the post with Mair helpless.

To make matters worse Paul McGinn pulled up and had to be replaced. Motherwell were fortunate to arriove at the break with no further loss. It was another in a series of dismal passages of play.

The half time substitutions breathed some life into the visitors. Twawanda Maswanhise and Marvin Kaleta had an immediate impact as the shape chanced to 4-3-3. Nevertheless Stephen O’Donnell lost possession and had the assistant’s flag to save his blushes as the ball landed in the ‘Well goal.

Hibs felt the pressure of a more energetic attacking force as some chances fell to Motherwell. Tony Watt had a couple of headed attempts.

With fifteen minutes remaining a free kick 20 yards from goal offered a chance to reduce the deficit. Calum Slattery deceived Smith to find the net. Game on!

Stephen O’Donnell added to his woes five minutes later when he held Lewis Miller in the box. A penalty was awarded and Boyle converted.

Motherwell’s frustration was evident as the game petered out but there was time for a red card. Jack Vale clipped Boyle and the referee opted for a dismissal rather than a yellow.

Motherwell will have a week to recover and refresh before the cup tie in Perth but they will have to up their game if they are to stay in the competition.

Hibs 3 Motherwell 1

Attendance 15,829

Team: Mair, O’Donnell, McGinn (Casey 21), Blaney, Balmer, Wilson (Kaleta 45), Halliday (Maswanhise 45), Sparrow (Slattery 74), Andrews, Watt (Ebiye 70), Vale

Saturday 11 January 2025

