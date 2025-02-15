Motherwell crumble as Ross County win at Fir Park

The need for a new manager at Fir Park was made clear by the 3-0 defeat to Ross County.

Motherwell can have no complaints after the heavy loss to a team that showed how to make the best of limited opportunities. Defensive errors combined with a powder puff attack was a recipe for disaster and that’s what unfolded in front of 4,000 home fans who made their feelings known well before the final whistle.

A different outcome may have been on the cards had and early shot from Tony Watt had a different bounce off Jordan Amissah’s left hand post. Instead of crossing the line from Watts strike from the left it fell into the ‘keeper’s arms.

Neither side looked like scoring from the next half hour although the home side had the balance of possession until a stray ball fell to Ronan Hale and drove low past Ellery Balcombe for the opener.

Lennon Miller was back in claret and amber and he delivered a 90 minute contribution that offers some hope for the future. He had a pop with a chip shot that missed the target.

The players left the field with the crowd letting stand-in coach Stephen Frail know that changes were needed but he persisted with his starting eleven until the loss of the second goal on the hour.

A pass to Watt from Dom Thompson was short on ‘County pounced. In a flash they had the ball at the feet of Hale and he was able to shoot from the edge of the area beyond Balcombe’s right.

Up to that point Motherwell had looked more dominant but their collective heads dropped as that second goal hit the net.

The subs started to appear and Watt came close with a close in sliding attempt but no breakthough arrived.

Further replacements appeared including a too late appearance of Tawanda Maswanhise and the pace for a late lifeline increased.

Callum Slattery fired a free kick over the bar and Sam Nicholson fired wide of the target.

The third summed up Motherwell’s off form afternoon. Maswanhise was cynically fouled at halfway and a quick free kick followed. Possession was lost immediately and the visitors charge to the South Stand end where Connor Randall demonstrated that a shot on target was the way to score.

It was a humbling defeat for Motherwell, a fourth consecutive league loss, and it underlined the need for the appointment of a new manager.

A press release on Monday will be welcomed.

Motherwell 0 Ross County 3

Attendance 3,986 (186)

Team: Balcombe, O’Donnell, Gordon, Balmer, Thompson (Plange 59), Halliday (Wilson 59), Sparrow (Maswanhise 70), Slattery (Nicholson 77), Miller, Watt, Armstrong

Saturday 15 February 2025

