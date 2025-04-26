Motherwell ease worries with a 3-2 win over St Johnstone

Motherwell earned three crucial points and put St Johnstone into deeper trouble after a 3-2 win at Fir Park.

It was an important win and it moves the Steelmen up to seventh place but the four thousand ‘Well fans who witnessed the nervy game unfold know that it does not lessen the need for a complete overhaul in the summer break.

Michael Wimmer had to field a patchwork defence and initially opted for an untested trio comprising Dan Casey, Stephen O’Donnell and Johnny Koutroumbis in front of Ellery Balcombe. They conceded early when a ball over the top was not countered. Josh McPake grabbed the chance and cut the ball back for Mackenzie Kirk to slam home from the middle of the penalty box.

Motherwell seemed to have no answer as the visitors remained untroubled for a further thirty minutes. Tony Watt had one of his best afternoons in a while and he set up a couple of chances that were converted late on in the half.

The first was a cut back that Callum Slattery took advantage of with a low drive into the corner of the net. Before the players had time to adjust Motherwell found themselves ahead. This time Koutroumbis was at the back post and with the help of a deflection Motherwell were in the lead at the break. (Much to everyone’s surprise)

The unlikely lead was extended three minutes after the restart. Dom Thompson’s powerful work on the left wing got him to the bye line and he delivered to Tom Sparrow to score the third.

The game seemed to be in the bag but Motherwell were unable to close the game without further drama.

Substitute Elliot Watt had a shot from distance and beat Balcombe at his right hand post. More than twenty minutes remained and St Johnstone went for broke.

They pressed the ‘Well goal time after time as the home side fell deeper and deeper. Crosses and corners poured into the box at the South Stand end but they were unable to find an equaliser.

The result does not quite guarantee exemption from the play-off spot but it eases any concerns at Fir Park. For St Johnstone the end seems inevitable

Motherwell 3 St Johnstone 2

Attendance 4,421

Team: Balcombe, O’Donnell, Koutroumbis, Casey, Thompson, Halliday (Zdravkovski 80), Sparrow, Slattery (Andrews 90), Paton (Armstrong 69), Miller, Watt (Ebiye 80)

Saturday 26 April 2025

Motherwell Fixtures & Reports