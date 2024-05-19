Motherwell end the season in defeat as St Johnstone enjoy survival

Motherwell bowed out of season 2023/24 with an uninspired 2-1 loss to St Johnstone at Fir Park.

The big home crowd was decked out in claret and amber in the brilliant sunshine but the team did not rise to the occasion and the visitors determination to avoid the play-offs won the day.

Bevis Mugabi, Davor Zdarvkovski and Harry Paton were introduced to the starting eleven as Andy Halluday, Stephen O’Donnell and Dan Casey made way.

Motherwell started brightly enough and St Johnstone were pressed to defend the South Stand goal. The 700 odd in the upper level of that stand did not have long to wait for some excitement. Liam Kelly produced an excellent reaction save when an attempted clearance rebounded on a ‘Well shirt and seemed to be destined for the top corner of his goal but he was powerless to stop the opener.

Graham Carey powered down the left wing the delivered an inch perfect low tempting cross that was met by Nicky Clark. The strikers touch was true and St Jonhstone were one up. They took heart and controlled much of the next half hour.

The referee spotted a handball and awarded Motherwell a penalty. Theo Bair’s poor effort was saved by Dimitar Mitov. This missed opportunity only reinforced the Saints’ resolve.

In added time before the break dithering defence offered Adama Sidibeh a gift. There should have been no threat as the ball entered the home box but Mugabi and Kelly were static and the forward needed no further invitation to nick in for a killing second goal.

Lennon Miller delivers a souvenir

Stuart Kettlewell engaged all five substitutes in the second period but the St Johnstone defence with stood the mild Motherwell pressure mostly untroubled.

There was a frantic spell midway through the half when Motherwell had three attempts from the six yard line but the luck was with the visitors. That was confirmed when Blair Spittal hato was in frustration as his shot bounced to safety off the post.

Moses Ebiye got a consolation into added time.

The visitors celebrated with their fans then the Motherwell squad came out with their kids for a farewell tour.

Motherwell 1 St Johnstone 2

Attendance 5,751 (736)

Team: Kelly, Mugabi (Butcher 64), Blaney, McGinn, Gent, Zdravkovski (L Ross 77), Miller (Moses 64),Paton (Vale 45), Nicholson (Ferrie 77), Spittal, Bair

