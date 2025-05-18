Motherwell end the season with a draw in Dingwall

Motherwell ended the season with a 1-1 draw against play-off bound Ross County in Dingwall.

Michael Wimmer fielded a much changed starting eleven as he spread the appearances throughout his squad. Unfortunately the altered eleven were well off the pace as Ross County romped to the break with a deserved one goal lead.

As the manager gradually introduced second half substitutes Motherwell became the dominant team and after Moses Ebiye equalised it seemed that the visitors were more likely to find a winner.

The game ended as the travelling fans stood to applaud Lennon Miller. His team-mates stood back and joined in the appreciation of the midfielder as he bid his support farewell.

The home side declared their intent immediately and camped in Motherwell’s half for long spells. Michee Efete tested Ellery Balcombe with a couple of stingers from tight on the left.

A slack pass from defence caused Will Dickson a problem and the ball was fed to Ronan Hale. The striker ran in and fired County ahead.

Luke Armstrong had a half chance before the interval but his effort on the turn was off target.

The first couple of ‘Well replacements got involved as the game resumed and slowly, slowly the game began to turn. Miller, playing much further forward than of late, met a low cross but his flick was close to the ‘keeper.

With Ebiye and Tawanda Maswanhise joining the fray Motherwell were in full attack mode as the home side were forced deeper and deeper. The ‘Well fans were in full voice as they urged the team forward.

Johnny Koutroumbis saw his low drive rebound off the post and then Tom Sparrow had a shot in off the same post but the offside flag killed the celebration.

Ebiye headed the equaliser inside the last ten minutes and might have won the game seconds later but with the goal at his mercy he dragged it wide.

There were another two great opportunities as the added minutes ran out. Both Maswanhise and Sparrow came close.

The fightback will give some cheer on the long homeward journey but the memory will be of Miller’s farewell.

Roll on season 25/26.

Ross County 1 Motherwell 1

Attendance

Team: Balcombe, O’Donnell, Seddon, Koutroumbis, Wilson (Thompson 45), Halliday (Maswanhise 82), Dickson (Sparrow 45), Zdravkovski (Andrews 55), Slattery, Miller, Armstrong (Ebiye 70)

Sunday 18 May 2025

